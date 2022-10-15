From her Dubbo stables, Connie Greig is likely to provide half the field for the $50,000 Picnic Championship Final on Sunday at the Coonabarabran Cup meeting.
Greig was the leading trainer over the Picnic circuit while Sydney based Leandro Ribeiro won the jockeys title, the bulk of his winners being for the Dubbo trainer.
Brazilian born Ribeiro will probably have first choice of the Greig trained runners which could be a good lead for punters although all her team have been good performers over the circuit.
Possible favourite will be the Gavin Groth, Gunnedah trained nine year old gelding Danspur which failed to gain a start as an emergency for the 2021 Final.
Over the latter part of the 2022 circuit, Danspur won the Mallawa Picnic Cup and Wean Picnic Cup and with other placings finished as the top qualifier.
Following the postponed Coonamble Cup meeting last Sunday being transferred to Dubbo on Wednesday the scheduled Picnic Final was switched to Coonabarabran on Sunday.
Unlike the professional jockeys, many of the Picnic riders have full time employment outside racing and find it difficult and costly to to take time off work on week days.
The popular Coonabarabran Club will host a Showcase meeting with $30,000 minimum prizemoney per race while the 1600 metres Coonabarabran Cup has $75,000 Prizemoney and $1,000 trophies.
Naturally, all those involved with racing in Coonamble were extremely disappointed to have the Cup meeting washed out however they put that aside to give great support for the transfer to Dubbo.
A good number of Coonamble committee members accompanied by race sponsors were trackside to present trophies for each race.and appreciated the hospitality from Dubbo Turf Club.
Raced on a remarkably good surface (Soft 7) after heavy rain during the week, the $75,000 Geronimo & New Holland Ag Big Dance Eligible Coonamble Gold Cup (1600m) was won by the Anthony Cummings, Randwick trained Caesars Palace.
Philipsburg (Koby Jennings, $4.40) from the James Ponsonby stable at The Oaks, hit the front in the straight but was overhauled and beaten two lengths by the other equal favourite Caesars Palace ridden by Aaron Bullock.
Gallant ten year old A Magic Zariz (Clayton Gallagher, $7) trained at Dubbo by Brett Robb came home well for third while the Peter.W.Stanley, Wellington trained The Long Run (Ashleigh Stanley, $61) held on gamely for fourth after setting the pace.
Black gelding Dalavin (Gallagher, $2.35 favourite) made it five straight wins when leading most of the way to account for Foreign Brother (Matthew Palmer, $7.50) and Larynx (Bailey Wheeler, $11) in the 1200 metres Keady Family Crystal Sprint.
Trained by Robb for Greg O'Mally and his mother Maida O'Mally of Narromine and formerly from Bourke, Dalavin has now built the imposing record of 8 wins and 3 placings from 15 starts.
With 3 wins from the past 5 starts, the Connie Greig trained Deel Street is in great form and it was another impressive performance in the 1600 metres Nalder Family Class 3 Handicap.
Again ridden with commendable patience by apprentice Anna Roper, Deel Street came from last with a powerful run to beat Mr Severino (Grant Buckley, $8) and Golden Eclipse (Angela Cooper, $31).
Hosted by the Coonamble Club since the Baradine Club ceased holding meetings, the 1400 metres Futurity Pastoral Company Baradine Cup ( Benchmark 66 Handicap ) saw the Mack Griffith, Mudgee trained Amicus Curiae (Jennings, $3.80) leading most of the way when winning from Eva's Deel (Jake Pracey-Holmes, $19) and Petain (Tony Cavallo, $8).
