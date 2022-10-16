Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Central West Wranglers defeated Western Plains Outlaws by 41 runs in the Plan B Regional Bash

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated October 16 2022 - 7:30am, first published 6:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A brilliant innings of 67 from Cooper Brien has helped Central West Wranglers to a 41-run Plan B Regional Bash victory over Western Plains Outlaws on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.