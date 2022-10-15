CYMS Cougars have started their RSL Whitney Cup premiership defence off in fine fashion after defeating Newtown Tigers by 66 runs on Saturday.
A strong batting display from the Cougars helped set up the win with CYMS hitting 9/185 from their 40 overs before Matt Purse and Paddy Nelson fired with the ball to bowl Newtown out for 119.
On a tricky pitch, CYMS skipper Ben Knaggs felt his side did a lot of things right during the win.
"It was a good win, when you come up against Newtown you know they aren't an easy opponent so we knew we had to come out with a strong gameplan and needed to turn up," he said.
"I thought for the first game of the season we did a really good job and started the season off well."
Fletcher Hyde and Harry Bayliss set the tone early for CYMS putting together a nice partnership before Steve Skinner removed the latter for 23.
Tom Barber then partnered with Hyde as the two ticked the score along after drinks but once again a Cougars batter fell after making a start as the latter was caught for a well-made 46.
Barber (51) and Knaggs (26) later combined to pile on the runs against the Tigers as regular wickets fell late in the innings to restrict CYMS to 9/185.
Gaurav Sharma (3/21) and Pruthviraj Parmar (2/19) were both brilliant with the ball for Newtown as their attention turned to chasing down CYMS' total.
Against his former club, Matt Purse struck early removing Syed Ali Raza for 0 before getting one through Muhammad Kashif's defence as the Tigers struggled to get going.
Two more quick wickets had the Cougars right on top but Newtown showed some resistance through Skinner.
Skinner (47) along with his brother Mat (28) did their best to put the pressure back on the bowlers but both ultimately fell chasing fast runs as the Tigers crumbled late to be bowled out for 119.
With the ball, Purse was CYMS' best taking 3/20 while Bayliss (2/39) and Paddy Nelson (3/6) were also impressive.
Following the win, Knaggs hopes he can see the CYMS top order continue to pile on the runs for the rest of the season.
"That's definitely something we hope goes on for the rest of the season, someone in that top four or five can go on and make some runs," he said.
"I thought Fletch (Hyde) and Harry Bayliss really set that platform for us opening the batting, I thought they did a really good job.
"I also thought Tom Barber batting at three did a great job getting 50-odd, that helped set us up for a big score which was nice.
"It gives our middle to late order a chance to have a really good crack and put some runs on the board later in the innings."
Possessing one of the best bowling attacks in the competition, Knaggs knows the Cougars' depth with the ball will bode well for them this season.
"With the ball, we were pretty bloody good, 'Buzz' (Bailey Edmunds) and Matt Purse both bowled really well with the new ball," he said.
"Purse managed to take three then Harry and Paddy (Nelson) bowled in great partnerships with 'Benno' (Ben O'Donnell) and myself, so it's looking really good."
Meanwhile, half-centuries to both Chris Morton and Greg Buckley helped set up a big win for RSL Colts over South Dubbo.
Both players hit 56 runs as RSL managed to make 7/219 from their 40 overs.
Hugh Ridley (3/34) and Lachlan Rummans (2/29) were both solid with the ball for Souths who quickly turned their attention to a big run chase.
Hugh Sienkiewicz's innings of 31 were the bright point for Souths in an innings where they lost regular wickets to be bowled out for 119.
After missing out with the bat, RSL skipper Marty Jeffrey picked up three wickets while Rabi Sharma and Buckley also grabbed a pair of wickets each.
Macquarie scored their first win of the season over Rugby thanks to Lachlan Strachan.
Strachan's figures of 4/4 were the highlight for Macquarie who bowled out Rugby for 149 after making 6/173 earlier in the day.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
