It was a perfect way to spend a Sunday afternoon.
On a picnic blanket, in the sun, a grazing board, and a bit of relaxation while listening to some great music.
And don't forget the view - the primate islands at Taronga Western Plains Zoo.
The Zoocoustics event, part of the annual DREAM festival this year, was a success on Sunday afternoon, with hundreds of residents listening to performances by Tania Doko from Bachelor Girl, Clinton Hoy, Brandon Troutman and Llaney Webb.
READ ALSO:
There really was something for the whole family at the free event.
Taronga Western Pains Zoo will also be joining in the amazing spectacle that is the DREAM Festival Lantern Parade on the evening of Saturday 22 October.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.