Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Taco Bell withdraws from setting up shop in Dubbo due to council refusal of signage

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated October 17 2022 - 1:12am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taco Bell signage has been denied from Dubbo Regional Council and now the business won't be opening in the region.

Residents can say goodbye to the idea of a taco or burrito from fast food chain Taco Bell.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.