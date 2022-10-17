Residents can say goodbye to the idea of a taco or burrito from fast food chain Taco Bell.
The business was ready to set up shop in Dubbo but has pulled out after Dubbo Regional Council denied them signage earlier this year.
Steven's Group director Jason Capuano confirmed the business officially withdrew from the site at Hawthorn Street.
"They have stated the council refusal of the proposed pylon sign as the reason," Mr Capuano told the Daily Liberal.
"The site is now DA approved for a fast food building, and we will be reviewing our options to do something else."
The 5.13m high pylon sign was intended to direct traffic from Cobra Street into Hawthorn Street to access the proposed takeaway food and drink premises at 4 Hawthorn Street.
At a council meeting in August, council determined the proposed development was defined within the land use table as an 'advertising structure' which is prohibited in the B5 Business Development zone, in which the land is located.
READ MORE:
If Taco Bell owned the land they wanted the signage on, there wouldn't be an issue, but because the signage is going on land the developers own and not Taco Bell, that was where the problem arose.
At the time, Cr Vicki Etheridge said "if it's not permissible, it's not permissible".
"It's as simple as that, I don't know what the thought is behind the 'we can do something other than act on state legislations and council policies', once again, if its not permissible, its not permissible," she said.
Deputy mayor Richard Ivey had said he didn't think another sign on Cobra Street would 'hurt anyone'.
"To say it's going to interfere with traffic or distract traffic, I must admit I don't personally agree with that. I think a sign that says if you want to go to a particular premises then turn down this corner and go down a little way because it's down there, might help traffic flowing," he said.
Mr Capuano had warned at the time that Taco Bell would consider leaving if they were denied signage.
"We think it's reasonable to request that that business has signage representation on the main street like every other fast food building or restaurant in Dubbo and every other capital or regional town in NSW for that matter," Mr Capuano said at the August council meeting.
Mr Capuano said after the development went on public exhibition, there were no public submissions opposing the signage.
Taco Bell would have employed 90 people, and provided $2 million of investment construction activity within six to nine months.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.