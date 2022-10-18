Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Dubbo apprentices take home top honours at Skillset's 2022 Awards

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated October 18 2022 - 3:10am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Skillset School Based Trainee of the Year Amy Verrall. Picture supplied

Dubbo apprentices have been recognised for their efforts at an awards night held by central west training organisation Skillset to celebrate their 40th birthday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.