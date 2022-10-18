Dubbo apprentices have been recognised for their efforts at an awards night held by central west training organisation Skillset to celebrate their 40th birthday.
Dubbo College student Amy Verrall, who is being hosted at Dubbo City Toyota as part of her school-based mechanic traineeship, was announced as the 2022 School Based Trainee of the Year for her "enthusiasm in the workplace" and "great commitment" to her training.
"Her performance in the workshop and her rapport with her co-workers is exceptional. All of the technicians treat her as an equal which is remarkable for a young person still completing high school," said Paul Cairncross, Ms Verrall's host supervisor at Dubbo City Toyota.
Ms Verrall is currently completing a Certificate II in Automotive Servicing Technology, in partnership with rail maintenance company UGL, through their school-based apprenticeship and traineeship program for Indigenous youth.
"We are extremely proud of Amy, she is an excellent ambassador for our school-based apprenticeship and traineeship program. The program has been an opportunity for UGL to give back to the Dubbo community whilst we mobilise for the Regional Rail Project," said Ian Quarrie, UGL's Executive General Manager for Transport.
Recognised as Skillset's 2022 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Apprentice of the Year for his "determination to excel in his trade" and "commitment to training" was Dubbo's Jerakye Goolagong. He is currently undertaking a Horticulture apprenticeship with the Dubbo Regional Council.
"Jerakye has shown competence in his trade, speaks up when needed and has made an interest to get the information he requires to progress his knowledge," said Dubbo Regional Council's Manager of Operations, Craig Arms.
"[He] is capable of completing any task put to him, his confidence has grown, and his growth within the industry is outstanding."
David Carriage, who is also completing a Horticulture Apprenticeship at Dubbo Regional Council, was also announced as a finalist for the 2022 Gordon Hawkes Apprentice of the Year.
The award went to Bathurst local Josh Winter who is completing a Certificate IV in Engineering at Thales Australia.
Originally known as Central West Group Apprentices, Skillset was established in 1982 and was the region's first group training organisation. Starting with just 22 apprentices and one employee, Skillset has grown to support 6550 apprentices and trainees over the past 40 years.
In line with their 40th birthday, Skillset held awards nights recognising their apprentices and placement partners across the region in Bathurst, Orange, Dubbo and Mudgee.
"Our vision is to create life-changing opportunities - whether it is helping someone re-engage with education, supporting local businesses or caring for our environment," Skillset CEO Craig Randazzo.
"We are proud to have had the opportunity to celebrate with our Dubbo clients and we thank them for their business and support."
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
