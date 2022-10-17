Daily Liberal
Jason Owen's charity Doin It For Rural Aussie Kids launches 2022 Christmas toy drive

By Allison Hore
Updated October 18 2022 - 12:56am, first published October 17 2022 - 5:30pm
Jason Owen with a car full of 'Santa Sacks' to be delivered to kids in need at Christmas. Picture via Facebook/Doin It For Rural Aussie Kids

Local country music singer Jason Owen has a bold ambition this festive season - to deliver 1,000 Christmas gifts to 1,000 rural Aussie kids doing it tough. And he needs your help.

