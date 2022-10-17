Local country music singer Jason Owen has a bold ambition this festive season - to deliver 1,000 Christmas gifts to 1,000 rural Aussie kids doing it tough. And he needs your help.
"This year has continued to be incredibly hard for many kids and families and we hope that we can make a difference to some of these families by providing Santa sacks for each child that we visit," Mr Owen told the Daily Liberal.
Mr Owen's charity Doin It For Rural Aussie Kids has launched its toy drive for 2022, with drop off spots around Dubbo and the central west.
They're urging locals to get involved and donate new toys to be distributed to rural kids in need this Christmas.
"There are a lot of families out there who don't have Christmas on their agenda. People living off the land cannot catch a break, they've just been slammed with one thing after another - at the moment all their crops are getting washed away," said Julie Harvey, Fundraising Manager for Doin It For Rural Aussie Kids.
"We try to relieve that burden just a little bit and give them one day that they can just be a family and relax and enjoy it."
In Dubbo, those who wish to donate to the drive can drop off toys to Big W Dubbo, Regional Australia Bank or Fully Promoted Dubbo.
Wellington locals can make a donation at Ryan and Rankmore Chartered Accountants, Woolworths Wellington and Styled by Sim. There's also a drop off point in Narromine at Trenleigh Fashion.
The toys will be put into Santa sacks which will be delivered in the two weeks leading up to Christmas. Some of the toys will also be distributed by Mr Owen when he heads off on a tour of schools in rural and remote areas of Australia.
"We are also very passionate about our youth's mental health and hope to again be undertaking a small school road trip later this year," he said.
"We'll provide motivation and hope to the kids and encourage them to never give up, but to believe in themselves and follow their dreams, each child visited will also receive a gift."
Nominations for rural families to receive the Santa sacks open on the first of November. To find out more about eligibility, visit the charity's website.
"People can either nominate themselves or nominate a family in need. The Santa sacks are actually given to the parents, and go under the tree from the parents," explained Ms Harvey.
"We help a lot of families off the land, families who have a child with serious illness or who have a trauma in the family - say the loss of a parent or sibling. And we give gifts to all the children in the family."
