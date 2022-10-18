A leader in Indigenous justice has said people will continue to fall through the cracks while crucial services like Dubbo's drug court and rehab centre keep facing setbacks.
"It's disappointing and frustrating to see these essential services delayed," chief executive officer of the Aboriginal Legal Service (NSW/ACT), Karly Warner, said.
Ms Warner cited the 'Ice' inquiry which, more than two-and-a-half years ago, had identified an urgent need for specialist health services to address alcohol and other drug use, especially in regional NSW.
Last month, the Government refused to decriminalise low-level use of illicit drugs as recommended by the inquiry. Instead, it said offenders would be fined $400 and asked to undertake rehabilitation, which has been delayed in Dubbo due to location qualms.
"There is an unacceptable gap in access to alcohol and other drug-related healthcare and rehabilitation in regional areas," Ms Warner said.
"This deficiency drives far too many people - and disproportionately Aboriginal people - into prisons rather than therapeutic healthcare environments."
Ms Warner said the drug court announced for Dubbo could help to address this, but not as long as "it remains an idea rather than reality."
"The expansion and adequate resourcing of the drug court was another urgent Ice Inquiry recommendation.
"It's concerning to see time-sensitive solutions slowed down by politics and bureaucracy, while the people they could help are left to languish."
Last year, Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders and NSW Attorney-General Mark Speakman said that the $27.9 million drug court would open mid-2022.
This year, they announced it would open on February 20, 2023, and that money had already begun being spent without explaining what caused the delay or when funding will run out.
The Daily Liberal has reached out and posed those questions to the Department of Communities and Justice.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
