Third NSW Youth Koori Court set for Dubbo among $20m Indigenous justice package

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
Updated July 21 2022 - 12:06am, first published July 20 2022 - 11:30pm
The third Youth Koori Court in NSW is expected to open in Dubbo next year. Picture: File

The establishment of a Youth Koori Court in Dubbo is 'long overdue", says the Orana Law Society.

