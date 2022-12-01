Dubbo is the most notorious spot in NSW for animal collisions, new data from the NRMA reveals.
According to new data released by NRMA Insurance, Dubbo had the most animal-related car crashes of anywhere in NSW or the ACT with 689 claims made between 2015 and 2022.
The top Dubbo roads for these accidents were the Golden Highway, 38, and the Mitchell Highway, 34.
Coming in second for animal collisions, was Canberra with 568 claims. Rounding out the top ten suburbs were Goulburn, Mudgee, Cooma, Muswellbrook, Orange, Jindabyne, Singleton and Armidale.
NRMA Insurance Executive Manager Motor Assessing, David Wilkes, urged motorists on regional roads to stay alert on their travels as the summer holidays approach.
"Our claims data shows that stretches of road and highways in regional areas pose a greater risk of animal collision compared with suburban streets, with impacts from animals typically causing damage to panels and bumpers, indicators and doors," he said.
"We always urge drivers to make safety behind the wheel their number one priority, and being aware of the potential for animals to cross onto the road is part of that."
Across NSW and the ACT between 2015 and 2020, there were more than 900 wildlife collisions that caused injuries ranging from minor through to fatal, according to the Centre for Road Safety. In 2020, there were 116 accidents reported due to animal collisions including 30 resulting in serious injury.
Collisions with kangaroos and wallabies tend to make up approximately half of all crashes with animals resulting in injuries, followed by livestock.
NRMA Spokesperson Peter Khoury said an estimated 10 million animals die on Australian roads every year and three percent of crashes in regional areas are the result of impact collisions with wildlife.
"We know that driver behaviour is the single biggest contributor to motor vehicle accidents, so more focus needs to be placed on driver education around how to minimise the risk of accidents involving wildlife, particularly when driving on regional and rural roads," he said.
Motorists should also be aware that animals tend to travel together and behave in a herd-like manner. If you see one, there are likely to be more with them or nearby
If a large animal moves in front of your vehicle, it's critical that you do not swerve as it may roll the vehicle or result in an impact with a roadside tree, causing severe or fatal injuries.
