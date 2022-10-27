Daily Liberal
Transport for NSW data reveals Dubbo's most deadly roads from 2016 to 2020

AH
By Allison Hore
October 27 2022 - 6:00pm
The scene of a three-car crash on Cobra Street in 2016. Picture by Belinda Soole

Data from Transport for NSW reveals the Newell Highway is the most deadly road in the Dubbo area, with seven fatal crashes in just five years.

