Macquarie Home Stay lost $2.45 million in funding in Tuesday's Federal budget

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
October 26 2022 - 5:00pm
Lightning Ridge resident, John Jasperson, a cancer patient at Dubbo Hospital with Macquarie Home Stay director Rod Crowfoot. Picture by Belinda Soole

A 45-unit accommodation facility for patients needing treatment at Dubbo Hospital has lost $2.45 million in federal government committed funding, following treasurer Jim Chalmers' budget announcement on Tuesday night.

