A 45-unit accommodation facility for patients needing treatment at Dubbo Hospital has lost $2.45 million in federal government committed funding, following treasurer Jim Chalmers' budget announcement on Tuesday night.
A letter of notice was sent to the Macquarie Home Stay committee on Monday informing them the Building Better Regions Fund had been discontinued, along with their allocated funding, and they will be contacted down the track if more funding becomes available.
MHS director Rod Crowfoot said they were disappointed because the scrapped funding was meant to be used to construct 26 new accommodation units for the hospital's seriously-ill patients, particularly those using the new cancer centre their carers and families.
Missing out on the funding meant they will be turning away an estimated 2,600 patients from remote towns in western NSW every year the units are stalled from construction.
"They encouraged us to apply for other funding but for us, it will mean another two years away to bring that funding to light," Mr Crowfoot said.
"I am turning away over 1,000 people a year because I cannot accommodate them, we need to accommodate unwell people now.
"Ultimately it's the unwell people that are going to be impacted by this and that's our biggest worry.
"We know if people can't find accommodation, they will delay or cease treatment altogether."
Mr Crowfoot said they are now appealing to philanthropists, businesses, benevolent organisations, and individuals "to support us and the people that need to stay with us".
MHS accommodates patients from remote towns seeking treatment at Dubbo Hospital and the Cancer Centre, as well as mothers and their babies needing the maternity ward.
Last week, Mr Crowfoot said they could not accommodate 170 patients, and following the recent closure of six more beds at Nyngan Hospital, it will mean "another layer of patients needing help would be coming to us".
Some patients currently staying at the facility on Tony McGrane Way came from flooded towns and cannot risk driving back and forth on dangerous roads for treatment to Dubbo Hospital.
One of these patients is John Jasperson, a cancer patient from Lightning Ridge.
"I'm really disappointed about this sad news," Mr Jasperson said. "I've been staying here for so long every three weeks or so. If it wasn't for MHS I wouldn't be here today."
Mr Jasperson stayed at MHS for the 49th time on Wednesday since he began cancer treatment at Dubbo Hospital.
"The patients are traveling early to Dubbo before the roads are closed again, particularly maternity mums approaching delivery who are not risking driving from their isolated farms," Mr Crowfoot said.
Dubbo Regional Council has approved the development plans for MHS to build a total of 45 patients' rooms providing thousands of accommodation nights per year.
The MHS is raising a total of $10.6 million for the purpose-built facility.
"We have around $1 million in community donations and pledges...regional patients can't wait while the government changes the stationery," Mr Crowfoot said.
"We are calling on them to honour the applications we have made...to re-apply would mean we would go back to square one."
The organisations that have helped the MHS raise funds include the Country Women's Association, Rotary Club and CanAssist.
