Next stop twenty-first century? Contactless payment trial for Dubbo and Bathurst buses

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
December 1 2022 - 11:00am
Residents at Dubbo will tap onto buses using their debit card or phone as part of a NSW Government trial.

