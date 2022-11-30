A 16-year-old boy alleged to have been involved in a ramraid on a small-town businesses in a stolen car has been arrested following an extensive investigation by NSW Police.
The teenage boy is due to appear in children's court charged with multiple offences allegedly committed in the Dubbo area over the past week.
Strike Force Monoceros was formed by officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District to investigate a series of break and enters and thefts in the Dubbo region.
Following a pursuit on November 26, two men were charged in relation to the alleged theft of a silver Hyundai Tucson during an aggravated break and enter at a home in Dubbo.
It was later used in a ramraid at commercial premises in Geurie.
The men, aged 18 and 19, were arrested shortly after the vehicle crashed into a tree on Young Street, Dubbo. They were taken to Dubbo Police Station and charged; they remain before the courts.
Following extensive inquiries by detectives, a 16-year-old boy was arrested on Tuesday, November 29.
He has now been charged with 14 offences, including two counts of robbery while armed with a dangerous weapon and eight offences relating to aggravated break and enters, to name a few.
He has been refused bail to appear in a children's court on November 30.
