Keswick Parkway in Dubbo will be filled with 73 new houses after Dubbo Regional Council approved a $19.5 million development application for the site.
The proposed development consists of 20 detached dwellings, 11 dual occupancies (22 dwellings), nine triplexes (27 dwellings) and one quadplex (four dwellings).
The communal lot would feature private access driveways, visitor car parking spaces, a stormwater basin, a recreational park and open space, as well as landscaping.
There will be a total of 17 visitor car parking spaces, estate identification signage and a gated entrance way.
Concerns that were raised when the development application went on public notice included an objection to a median strip being placed in front of the homes and fears of increased traffic in the area.
DRC deputy mayor Richard Ivey said he also had some concerns when it came to the high density development.
"We have a proposal for 73 residences, high density ones, and I know this might be a little bit pedantic but it's shown in the diagram that amongst 73 units there are 55 trees," he said.
"We are in a very hot environment and likely to see more extremes with climate change and there's a proven benefit for trees."
Councillor Ivey said it was a "pity" that as a council they don't exert more influence over the government to increase the number of trees when it came to development properties.
"I really do concede that it is a bit late to be raising this issue but I certainly do flag it because it is something that we as a council should look at, to perhaps make changes to that planning agreement or conditions to make such developments a little bit more environmentally friendly," he said.
While Cr Ivey said he understood that in high density areas having trees in your backyard was either impossible or not doable, a good compromise would be having them in public or shared spaces.
Cr Josh Black, shared the deputy mayor's sentiments.
"I hope we might be able to have great influence over the planting of trees in new estates, there are a few around Dubbo that are certainly lacking in tree coverage," he said.
"To make Dubbo livable into the future planting trees and creating a cooler environment in town is important. I think it's something as a council we should have a look at in the future."
A report from DRC showed that vehicular access to the development would be from Keswick Parkway, connecting to Wheelers Lane.
There is a forecast of a 24.2 per cent increase in overall traffic flow (west) and 49.3 per cent (east) in Keswick Parkway as a result of the proposed development.
Whilst the increase in post development peak hour and daily traffic volumes are "significant", the volume of traffic using the roadway is relatively low and should be compared to the 'operational capacity' of the road.
The development proposes one entry and exit access generally located mid-block onto Keswick Parkway with a line marked centre turn lane and chevrons to support vehicle movements to and from the development.
The existing powerlines on the property will need to be relocated to ensure future developments are able to comply with safe distances.
As part of the subdivision, an easement will be created for any existing electrical infrastructure.
Building isn't expected to start until some time in 2023.
