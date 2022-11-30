Daily Liberal
Keswick Parkway set to expand as Dubbo Regional Council approves 73 new dwellings

By Ciara Bastow
December 1 2022 - 4:30am
Deputy mayor Richard Ivey has some concerns about the development at Keswick Parkway. Picture supplied

Keswick Parkway in Dubbo will be filled with 73 new houses after Dubbo Regional Council approved a $19.5 million development application for the site.

