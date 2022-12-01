Dubbo Regional Council has received close to $1 million from the state government for urgent pothole repairs.
The announcement was made just days after councillor Josh Black called out the state government for not giving Dubbo enough road funding.
The exact figure of $955,707.88 was confirmed following the announcement that $50 million would be provided to help regional and rural councils following torrential rain and flooding around much of the state.
While $15 million worth of emergency funding was shared by flood affected council's mid November for urgent repairs to 'restore access to flood-impacted areas', Dubbo was one of the LGA's that missed out.
"I note some flood affected councils share in $15 million worth of emergency funding from the state government, that's fantastic for those councils and much needed, but this council area needs it," he said.
"We could easily handle the $15 million on our own so hopefully there's more emergency money coming to Dubbo because our roads and infrastructure are in massive emergency as a result of floods, so that would be fair."
Cabonne Council, which received a share of the $15 million, will use the money to help the flood affected towns in the LGA.
DRC councillor Matthew Wright, said he had the "humbling" experience of visiting Eugowra and seeing the first hand devastation the flooding caused.
"I know Eugowra is not in our LGA but certainly Eugowra is not the LGA of a number of the supporters and volunteers that stuck their hand up to help," he said.
With volunteers from Dubbo, Wellington, Nowra, Newcastle, Lake Macquarie, Sydney and Bathurst, many have given up their time to lend a hand.
"There is a lot to be done over there, they are experiencing a big challenge, so to anyone who might have an opportunity to be spare a day or two or three, or a few hours, to go and help the people of Eugowra and Molong, they are all struggling and your assistance would be greatly appreciated," Cr Wright said.
Other residents who need assistance are those living along the Bell River with the flooding causing deterioration of land banks.
Deputy mayor Richard Ivey said there had been significant "chatter" about the low-level Duke of Wellington bridge and whose responsibility it had been to make sure the bridge didn't erode away.
"That's not an issue from our point of view, there was nothing we could have done," he said.
"That chatter has taken away the awareness of damage down along the whole river, but if you go up stream, I can name so many people whose livelihoods have been ruined because of that."
Cr Ivey said many in the region had "suffered" due to the floods in 2022.
"This is something that is really having a devastating effect and all we're hearing about is whether the bloody council did or should have done something to prevent the damage to the low level bridge," he said.
"Focus should be on the damage done to so many people in a big sector of the community."
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
