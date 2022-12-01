Daily Liberal
Dubbo Regional councillors speak out about the LGAs need for more road funding

Ciara Bastow
Ciara Bastow
Updated December 1 2022 - 1:33pm, first published 1:17pm
Dubbo Regional councillors Matt Wright, Josh Black and Richard Ivey call for more help with funding for the regions roads.

Dubbo Regional Council has received close to $1 million from the state government for urgent pothole repairs.

