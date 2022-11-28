Dubbo Regional Council has received close to $1 million from the state government for urgent pothole repairs.
The exact figure of $955,707.88 was confirmed on Monday following the announcement earlier this month that $50 million would be provided to help regional and rural councils following torrential rain and flooding around much of the state.
The Narromine Shire Council will receive $575,608.07.
"These grants are a rapid injection of cash to help councils get on with the job of repairing potholes to get us through the wet summer ahead," Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said.
"This additional support will help councils to repair their most damaged roads, improving safety and reducing wear and tear on vehicles."
Mr Farraway confirmed all 94 regional councils that applied for funding had been approved for grants.
Each council that applied was allocated funding based on the length of their regional and local road network.
The Daily Liberal and other ACM mastheads have lobbied for improved road conditions in the western area following the prolonged La Nina period and the impact that's having on roads across Dubbo and the region.
Earlier this month, Dubbo Regional Council mayor Mathew Dickerson confirmed council already had a $40 million road infrastructure backlog, and a budget in the current financial year of $28 million to spend on roads.
Last week, council re-allocated $1 million from their heavy patching program to their regional road maintenance budget to allow for works to continue.
That move came after DRC missed out on a share of the $15 million which was fast-tracked by the state government for "urgent" road repairs in eight other local governments areas.
"DRC especially in Wellington, which has nearly 1500 kilometres of unsealed roads, are absolutely a priority," deputy mayor Richard Ivey said following that announcement.
"I'm not sure why Dubbo wasn't included, or how they came to decide on the eight...we are talking about needing hundreds of million dollars of funding."
Now the funding has been confirmed, Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders said it will be a welcome boost for the region's roads and vehicles.
"The extra funding is the first of its kind in NSW, and I'm backing our councils to prioritise their local roads and do the work that's most needed," he said.
