With the announcement the NSW Government will fast-track $15 million in emergency funding to eight councils in central and western NSW for 'urgent' road repairs, Dubbo Regional Council deputy mayor Richard Ivey wants to make it clear this money isn't extra funding.
It just reduces the amount of money available in the Natural Disaster Funding Recovery Claims.
"These eight councils don't have to go through the prior approval process...if they get a share of the $15 million without prior approval that will reduce the amount of money they have available for a normal approval process," Cr Ivey said.
"It's just a change in the process, hopefully."
The list of eight councils to get fast tracked funding includes Cabonne Council, Cowra Council, Forbes Shire Council, Lachlan Shire Council, Moree Plains Shire Council, Narrabri Shire Council, Parkes Shire Council and Walgett Shire Council.
"It does come back to the question as to why on earth Dubbo Regional Council wasn't included in that list of eight," Cr Ivey said.
The government's press release talked about giving funding to councils to "ensure roads are up to the task of carrying additional truck and heavy machinery to get the crop off and to receival sites".
"Well DRC especially in Wellington, which has nearly 1500 kilometres of unsealed roads, are absolutely a priority," he said.
"I'm not sure why Dubbo wasn't included, or how they came to decide on the eight."
DRC has already submitted applications for funding repairs under the Natural Disaster Funding Recovery program for Saxa Road.
"Being realistic the resources are so stretched that we can't do the repairs straight away so getting the money up front wouldn't result in anything being done quicker than it already is," he said.
With $15 million being split between the eight councils, averaging $2 million each, Cr Ivey said it was not nearly enough money to help.
"It will fill about 10 potholes, we are talking about needing hundreds of million dollars of funding," he said.
Cr Ivey said Dubbo and Wellington had been 'spoilt' for the last 20 to 30 years because they haven't had flood events such as these.
"We've grated the roads and rolled with it a bit and that's fine and generally it worked but now with the wet event and the previous work that hasn't been undertaken it is coming to show what the problem is," he said.
The problems along the Bell River, Wellington's erosion of the low level bridge, the adjoining land owners properties being damaged and the flooded cemetery combined will cost DRC hundreds of millions of dollars.
"It would be great to get a share of $15 million but that hasn't happened, it's just a rejigging of already announced funding," Cr Ivey said.
Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders said Dubbo was not in an 'emergency situation' like those councils who would receive the funding.
"Fortunately for places like Dubbo and Wellington, the flood situation has not been as dire as places like Eugowra, where tragically one woman has died and at least two more people are missing," he said.
"We've all been devastated by the images of houses being ripped from their piers as an inland tsunami tore through the town."
Additional councils which have also been impacted by the floods may be eligible to receive advance funding and will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.
