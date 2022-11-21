On a sunny Friday, residents may have been wondering what the white figures clustered together on Victoria Park were.
A total of 2860 figures were on display - as organised by the Dubbo Violence Prevention Collective (DVPC) - to represent each domestic violence incident recorded by NSW Police in the Dubbo sector for the financial year 2021 to 2022.
The DVPC media officer Mark Noonan said the figures got a lot of comments from local residents.
"Pretty much everybody I talked to commented on it and when we fully explained what it was or when they understood the number they were all shocked," he said.
Dubbo is ranked fourth in the state for domestic violence related incidents.
"It's so important to raise the understanding that it does happen and it happens too much in our area...unfortunately Dubbo is consistently in the top 10 and it's not a top 10 you want to be in," he said.
Mr Noonan said they had a strong attendance to the White Ribbon event with quite a few mothers and families attending.
"It was a great opportunity to chat with them all and discuss any options they would have if any of them were experiencing the situation themselves or if they knew of friends that might be experiencing them," he said.
"It was also a great opportunity for them all to connect to services in town that support people who are experiencing domestic violence."
One of the main messages from the day that DVPC was trying to get across was that domestic violence is not an isolated occurrence.
"There are people out there who can help or have lived experience," Mr Noonan said.
"Some people with lived experience once they are feeling safer and stable are more than happy to support others."
Another one of the main messages from the day was for men and boys in the community to be part of the prevention of domestic violence.
"We certainly hope that that message has got across and that men and boys are part of the conversation so that's what we will continue to look at going forward," he said.
The DVPC will start to plan for the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence. An annual international campaign that kicks off on November, 25.
The campaign will involve online activities as well as getting information out to the public.
"We probably won't do as big a day as we did on Friday because being across the 16 days it's an awareness campaign," he said.
The group will also look towards planning for International Women's Day on March 8, 2023.
"We just need to get the message out that there is support if you need it and for men who do use violence there are places they can go to get help as well," Mr Noonan said.
"Thank you to Dubbo Regional Council for being more than willing to support us and let us use the park."
If you are in a domestic violence situation you can call 1800 737 732 for help.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
