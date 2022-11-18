Dubbo has missed out on emergency state funding for urgent road repairs.
The NSW Government announced it would fast-track $15 million in emergency funding for urgent road repairs to 'restore access to flood-impacted areas.'
Cabonne Council, Cowra Council, Forbes Shire Council, Lachlan Shire Council, Moree Plains Shire Council, Narrabri Shire Council, Parkes Shire Council and Walgett Shire Council are all on the list.
The Daily Liberal has been campaigning for more funding for Dubbo's roads, with a strong push over the past two months highlighting the conditions our motorists are forced to endure.
Despite several major floods impacting roads in the Dubbo Local Government Area over the past few months, Dubbo and Wellington will not be able to access the funding.
Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders said Dubbo was not in an 'emergency situation' like those councils who would receive the funding.
"Fortunately for places like Dubbo and Wellington, the flood situation has not been as dire as places like Eugowra, where tragically one woman has died and at least two more people are missing," he said.
"We've all been devastated by the images of houses being ripped from their piers as an inland tsunami tore through the town.
"It's vital to support councils in their emergency response to get roads open again, so people can return to their houses and the grim work of assessing the damage, cleaning up and longer term recovery can begin - that's why we've fast-tracked this funding," he said.
In announcing the funding Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said the fast-tracked funding would allow councils to start repairing critical infrastructure.
"With harvest underway, we also need to ensure roads are up to the task of carrying the additional truck and heavy machinery to get this crop off and to receival sites," he said.
However, while roads will be fixed in some regions, Dubbo Regional Council won't be able to access the new funding, and will have to apply to receive advance funding, if the government determines they are eligible.
In October the State Government announced $50 million in funding to fix potholes across the state - saying council's would have to apply for the money.
It was attacked by local mayors, with Narromine Shire mayor Craig Davies told the Daily Liberal it was a "bloody insult" and "embarrassing".
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway then threatened to take away the share of the $50 million from mayors who complained it wasn't enough.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
I am the editor of the Daily Liberal, Mailbox Shopper, Western Magazine and associated western publications (Wellington Times and Narromine News which are both online only publications). I have been the editor for three years. I have been a journalist for 15 years and was formally the digital specialist for the Western NSW area assisting with digital coverage and growth across 13 mastheads, including the three dailies. Before that I worked as a journalist in Lithgow and Mudgee covering a number of different rounds. I established the social media accounts in Lithgow and took an interest in the digital aspects of the paper. I started my journalism career at the former Myall Coast Nota based as the journalist-in-charge at Tea Gardens while also working part time in Forster as the council reporter for the Great Lakes Advocate.
