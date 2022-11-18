It's hard not to notice Dubbo's bulky waste as it sits on the kerbside waiting to be collected.
Ever since the announcement in October residents jumped at the chance to clean out their houses and put any bulky waste out the front of their homes.
Unfortunately due to wet weather conditions, Dubbo Regional Council has fallen behind in collecting the rubbish.
Wind hasn't helped the situation as loose rubbish from the bulky waste has been flying around town and landing in other people's properties.
DRC's Resource Recovery and Performance Coordinator, Jacqueline Gadsby said council's bulky rubbish collection program is an estimated five days behind schedule, due to high volumes of presentation and impact caused by recent weather conditions.
"Currently collection is occurring in Dubbo Urban Zone 3, with Dubbo Urban Zone 4 expected to commence on Monday, November 21," she said.
"If residents are worried they can follow along with updates via council's Facebook and Instagram, or via our website."
READ MORE:
Council posted a thank you to residents in urban zones two and three for their patience after their collection had been completed.
If you feel your service has been missed during your collection time, please contact council via email at council@dubbo.nsw.gov.au or via phone on 02 6801 4000.
From Friday November, 18 you can start putting out your bulky rubbish for collection for the Dubbo Rural Zone. This zone takes place outside Dubbo's 50/60kph speed zone.
Collection for this zone will be from November 21 to Friday November, 25.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.