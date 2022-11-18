Daily Liberal
Floods

Dubbo firefighters Stephen Carlin and Scott Drady rescue 18 in Eugowra floods

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated November 18 2022 - 3:25pm, first published 11:30am
As catastrophic flood waters engulfed Eugowra, two Dubbo firefighters flew to join an on-ground rescue team, saving 18 stranded residents as well as some animals.

