Eugowra's Central Hotel lies in ruin but publican John Den says it's the least of his worries at the moment.
Catastrophic floods tore through the town of about 700 people on Monday, causing mass evacuations, ripping homes from their foundations and even resulting in loss of life.
The situation has long moved past a crisis, veering into a natural disaster of national significance, one that Mr Den fears will haunt residents into the future.
"Mental health, mental health, mental health," he said when asked what was top of his concerns.
"Where everyone is eating, sleeping and drinking [is an issue]. The future is the problem and mental health is going to be a long term problem.
"I have an 18-year old son who has seen some pretty horrific stuff and saved a lot of people. He's not mentally good right now."
On Monday morning alone SES had to respond to 150 flood rescues.
Such was the scope of the devastation an assessment of the town by NSW SES members found that 216 buildings suffered damaged, of which 21 were wiped out.
Assistant Commissioner Sean Kearns said engineers were being brought in to see if people were able to return to their homes.
Emergency services have engaged engineers to determine if houses are structurally sound and whether some residents may be able to return to those homes that are safe to enter," he said.
"We expect the damage to be severe and widespread for the Eugowra community of about 700 people."
Earlier this week deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles and Nationals MP Michael McCormack visited Eugowra with Cabonne Shire mayor Kevin Beatty. Calare MP Andrew Gee has also been assisting with relief efforts.
NSW Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience and Flood Recovery Steph Cooke described Eugowra as a "war zone" during her visit.
Australian Community Media contacted federal Minister for Emergency Management Murray Watt on Tuesday, asking questions about the government's response to the crisis, both immediate and future. Those questions remain unanswered.
Financial assistance is available for Cabonne residents and a huge donation hub is being coordinated by Orange Ex-Services Club.
Despite the devastation Mr Den said the town had been embraced by people wanting to help, including from overseas.
"The feeling is good, positive," he said.
"There's lots of donations, lots of people here to help, sometimes too many people! Eighty people walked past my house in one group and asked if I needed anyone and I already had some helping.
"That's pretty good, 80 people in one group. People from all over Australia have helped. I had things sent from Perth and France from friends.
"The pub is looking the same and it won't change but there are too many people's lives and houses to worry about that, people can drink in the street.
"It will be fourth months to fix it, $100,000 and that will never be recouped."
A full list of payments for Cabonne Shire residents can be found here - https://www.cabonne.nsw.gov.au/Funding-Opportunities/2022-Flood-Assistance?fbclid=IwAR3eLCisr7VXHq7SPQ5ftL2efGWkDe1xjY1muqDnY_8ZgGKwDArr9Ys-sEI
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News.
