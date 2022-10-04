More than 3,000 calls are made to NSW Ambulance every 24 hours. Operators must aim to answer each within ten seconds as any of those calls for help could be a matter of life and death.
Triple zero call taker Meghan Rowe had been helping paramedics reach an injured teacher fallen down onto rocks in South West Rocks, when Daily Liberal came in for an interview.
Ms Rowe had been one of three call takers working that day. She was calm, reassuring, quick to ask and relay information about the incident which helped to remotely dispatch an ambulance.
Dubbo hosts one of four control centres in NSW, where operators answer calls from anywhere in the state.
"A very big part of our job is to give reassurance to members of the public... in a calming voice and manner," Robert Fiarey, associate director of clinical operations, said.
"This may be the very first triple zero call someone has made, it might also be the worst day of their life."
Growing up in Dubbo, Kerrie-Anne White had always dreamed of being a NSW Ambulance operator and helping people. After more than two years on the job and three baby deliveries later, she speaks of her time as a triple zero call taker as "very exciting and rewarding".
"I always wanted to do this job," Ms White said. "Just being able to stay on the phone to people asking for aid, and reassuring them, that's my highlight of the whole job."
"It's been fantastic so far."
On a busy day, Ms White will answer about 70 calls which can last anywhere between three to thirty minutes.
She enjoys listening to elderly patients, and finds the most challenging calls to be mental health-related where she must say the right things and be supportive. She is trained to deal with people's fears everyday, and strives to be as comforting as possible.
"People put a lot of trust in us," Ms White said. "[You] treat them like they're your family."
No two days are the same at the control centre, which is why operator Jackson Hayes loves his job.
"You could be delivering a baby one day and helping with a CPR cardiac arrest the next, you can never pick it," he said. "It's a great job, it's challenging but very rewarding at the same time."
His most memorable moment at work was when he received a call from a husband who was tending to his wife in labour. She had been experiencing contractions when all of a sudden, the man told Mr Hayes he could see the baby's head. That's when the operator knew he had to deliver the baby right then. He asked the father to get a towel and said he would walk him through the delivery.
Two minutes later, a healthy baby was born and the ambulance crew arrived five minutes after that.
"I had never delivered a baby in my life, and I helped them over the phone," Mr Hayes said.
"It was very nerve-wracking, obviously our training kicks in. We are trained to keep calm and keep the caller calm. To help the parents through that, and check on mum and bub through the entire time until the crew got there... it was an amazing feeling.
"Unfortunately, they didn't name the baby after me."
The three operators occupy one of the busiest positions in any field of work. They encounter callers who are anxious, frustrated and also hoping help arrives in time. Nevertheless, call-takers must follow protocols in place which aim to get an ambulance on the scene within 15 minutes.
With thousands of triple zero calls a day, and not enough operators, the Dubbo control centre is looking for more people to take on the role.
'Definitely give it a ago, you won't be sorry," operator Kerrie-Anne White said.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
