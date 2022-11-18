Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Isaah Yeo to play in World Cup final 10 years after playing in Group 11 under 18s grand final for Dubbo CYMS

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated November 18 2022 - 3:27pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isaah Yeo (left) with father Justin after winning the 2012 Group 11 under 18s grand final and (inset) playing for his country at the World Cup 10 years later. Inset picture by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

It was 10 years ago when Isaah Yeo played in his last grand final in Dubbo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.