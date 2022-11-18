It was 10 years ago when Isaah Yeo played in his last grand final in Dubbo.
He overcame a broken nose to pay for Dubbo CYMS' under 18s side in the Group 11 grand final, the biggest match of he and his teammates' career to that point.
Isaah's father, Justin, was the coach at the time and saw how much the moment meant to his players.
He's also certain the mindset Isaah had that day will be no different to the one he has on Sunday morning (AEDT) when the St John's junior runs out for Australia in the World Cup final.
"That's the funny thing and the bit you love," Justin said.
"His grandfather played for CYMS, I played for CYMS and so did all his uncles. At the time, that was the big thing and that was the moment.
"You took it as seriously as he probably takes it now. That hasn't changed, he always tries his best."
Someone renowned for his consistency since he first made his NRL debut for the Penrith Panthers in 2014, Yeo has taken to international football with aplomb at the World Cup.
He made his first appearance for Australia in the 42-8 round one win over Fiji, scored the first try for his country in the following match and then quickly made the lock position his own as the Kangaroos breezed through the group stage and then defeated Lebanon and New Zealand in the quarters and semi-final respectively.
"They won't question his effort on the weekend and there's not much difference between his best and worst game," Justin said.
"I think he's had a pretty good tour and hopefully they can get over the line."
As much as he's looked forward to the grand final, Justin has also taken time to look back at the 2012 grand final this week and all that's happened since.
CYMS crushed local rivals Macquarie 42-18 in that decider, with Yeo overcoming the broken nose suffered while playing first grade the week before to star alongside the likes of Lincoln Kavanagh and Billy Sing.
Sing, along with the likes of Ben Marlin, Jordan Reynolds and Lee Price all played in that grand final and remain close mates with Yeo to this day.
Ten years ago it was CYMS in a grand final and that was really special and then all of a sudden you're still hanging out with those mates while you're playing for Australia.- Justin Yeo on Isaah
"We had a great little group and there was a real mix of ages," Justin said.
"The exciting thing is about that is Isaah still stays in touch with them. You see them knocking around in and out of CYMS teams and he loves that bit. He's a got a really good relationship with them and they were down there for the (NRL) grand final and some were at the after-game function, a few of those boys.
"It's been 10 years and the fact he's still stayed close to so many and they go to the races of have weekends away, I love that.
"Ten years ago it was CYMS in a grand final and that was really special and then all of a sudden you're still hanging out with those mates while you're playing for Australia. I don't think he's lost that link, which is something we're really proud of."
That's just one of the many things Justin and his wife, Amy, have had to be proud of in recent years.
Isaah has developed into a hugely respected figure in the game for not only his performances on the field, but the way he conducts himself.
There's been State of Origin appearances and, now, success in the green and gold as well while at home the Dubbo junior welcomed daughter Haven into the world in November 2021 and he recently announced partner Ash Camenzuli are expecting a second child.
He's also been named Dally M Lock of the Year for the past three seasons as well as being named Dally M Captain of the Year in 2022.
"He doesn't go out to achieve these things but I think he's enjoyed the ride and it's something Amy and I are incredibly proud of," Justin said.
"It's a hard one. Now and then you have a talk about where he's at and it's almost becoming the norm. You feel a bit spoilt.
"It's a short career but sometimes you do think 'my God, it's amazing'. There's been so many achievements he's received and we're just so proud. Sometimes you do have to pinch yourself a bit."
After defeating New Zealand in a thrilling grand final, the Kangaroos meet Samoa in the World Cup grand final.
The Kangaroos will start as hot favourites in that much but Justin - who represented North Sydney and Balmain in an 11-game career - knows nothing can be taken for granted in rugby league.
Isaah will be part of an Australian forward pack which is set to have its hands full against a Samoa side featuring the likes of Josh Papali'l, Junior Paulo, Jaydn Su'a, Spencer Leniu and Marty Taupau.
"It's their own little chance of history," Justin said.
"They're expected to win but that doesn't mean much at the moment. They're training really well and have had a strong couple of weeks.
"I don't think they've gelled perfectly yet but there's a lot of talented footballers there and it's really exciting.
"It's a chance top create his own slice of history hopefully for when he retires one day."
As well as being a success for Yeo and Australia, this World Cup has been special for rugby league in Dubbo.
Orange product Jack Wighton is also in the squad and Justin said that representation of the Western Rams region has been one of the highlights of the tournament.
"It's amazing. It's one of the exciting things," Justin said.
"He (Isaah) had a nephew at the Western Rams (training) on the weekend and Isaah's name came up. That's the bit I love and I love that pathway.
"The Panthers do it so well with the Central West and there is that opportunity.
"There's some great pathways for kids and that's terrific. That's what it's all about. You can be a kid sitting at St John's College and one day you could be playing for Australia. That's what Isaah and Burto are doing."
Australia and Samoa play from 3am (AEDT) on Sunday morning.
