Floods

Fast-flowing flood waters inundate farms in Bogan Gate after rail line gives way

By Allison Hore
Updated November 21 2022 - 10:35am, first published 9:30am
The railway line at Bogan Gate was washed away after the floods this week. Picture supplied

Residents of Bogan Gate saw their worst fear come to fruition when flood waters broke through a rail line sending torrents of fast moving water through adjacent properties, leaving 800 stud sheep unaccounted for and forcing one family to be evacuated by helicopter.

