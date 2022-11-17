Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Dubbo Regional Council pays the consequence of ignoring Soil Conservation Service report

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
November 18 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Tamworth Pedestrian Bridge has been closed due to flood waters. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Dubbo Regional Council was warned of more than 16 high priority areas along the Bell and Macquarie River in Wellington and Dubbo that could erode away.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.