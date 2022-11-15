Wellington has become the latest town in the state's central west to be hit by flooding after the Bell and Macquarie Rivers caused chaos on Monday evening.
Following heavy rainfall at Molong, the rivers rose in Wellington taking with it parts of the riverbank as it eroded with dozens of local houses and businesses affected.
Deputy mayor Richard Ivey said the worst of the flooding at Wellington had passed as the clean-up efforts begin.
"Typically it's all gone down but the damage isn't going to go away," he said.
"The low-level bridge is gone I think, I don't know if they will ever be replaced.
"It's just made a hell of a mess."
The low-level Duke of Wellington Bridge has eroded away almost completely, with the road blocked off in both directions.
It isn't the first time the bridge has eroded away, having done so back in September but now it seems the future of the road is uncertain.
Ivey's colleague, councillor Jess Gough was one of the many people in Wellington on Monday night who saw the water levels rise rapidly.
"They blocked off the road at Herbert St because the water has been rushing through the Duke of Wellington Bridge so fast," she said.
"The lead up to that was just washed away, it's just erosion."
Areas such as the Wellington Race Club and Golf Club were affected as was the local soccer club.
The soccer club's storage container was picked up and washed away by the fast-moving floodwater while one unlucky person had their car also washed away.
There are still several road closures around Wellington and even power outages in some areas due to water damage.
On Tuesday morning, WaterNSW released a statement updating the public on Wyangala and Burrendong Dams were going.
"The (Burrendong) dam is currently at 134 per cent of capacity and rising after receiving the second of what is expected to be three inflow surges caused by heavy weekend rain across the Central West," the statement said.
The statement went on to say how WaterNSW were managing to keep releases low even though the Macquarie River levels were rising due to inflows in the catchment.
As has been mentioned before, WaterNSW is continuing to keep their releases as low as possible to stop potential flooding downstream from the dam in areas such as Wellington and Dubbo.
Sitting at just above 130 per cent, WaterNSW is predicting Burrendong Dam will peak at 142 per cent on Thursday.
