Numerous towns around the western area have had to rewrite the record books when it comes to flooding in the past 24 hours.
After a torrential downpour late on Sunday into the early hours of Monday, flash flooding occurred across the region.
Molong was inundated with water, people in Eugowra were told to move onto rooves of buildings, parents in Bathurst struggled to pick up their children from school and many relied on helicopters or boats for rescue.
Dubbo avoided much of the rain but the Macquarie River is expected to rise and potentially hit the moderate flood level on Tuesday, leading to a prepare to evacuate warning being issued for the Western Plains Tourist Park.
The latest flooding continues a devastating few months for the Central West and, in unwanted news for so many, there's no guarantee we've seen the worst of it yet.
Speaking on Monday, Steven Bernasconi from the Bureau of Meteorology said it "hard to say" if the region was over the worst of it.
Mr Bernasconi said the weather system coming this week could drop down moist warm air from the tropics and with that moisture in the air it could bring with it, in the right conditions, more rain across western NSW.
"All the streams are full, all the soil is full and all the dams are full," he said.
"So it really only takes a thimble full of water to cause problems in the western district."
Molong was one of the towns hardest hit, but out of that pain came the strength of community.
Crowds of people were out in the streets on Monday, helping out those in need and cleaning up after what many described as the worst flood in living memory.
The floods at Cowra were also breaking records, with numerous parts of town ordered to evacuate, while Bathurst was also expected to reach the highest water levels in more than 20 years late on Monday afternoon.
Eugowra was almost completely engulfed by water as Mandagery Creek surged and NSW SES crews responded to more than 140 flood rescues in that town alone.
Proving the severity of the situation in Eugowra, one in five residents have been rescued in the 24 hours to 4pm by either helicopter or boat.
