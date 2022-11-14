The Mitchell Highway has been closed between Orange and Wellington as the region continues to battle the aftermath of a record-breaking 24-hour period of rain.
Rising flood waters have already severed the Great Western Highway, near Bathurst's Bunnings, and LiveTraffic has confirmed the Mitchell Highway heading north west is also shut.
The update says the highway is closed in both directions due to flooding at Apsley to Orange. There's a diversion available in both directions along Burrendong Way. However, LiveTraffic is urging everyone to delay non-essential travel due to the flooding across the Central West.
READ ALSO:
The Gwydir Highway between Walgett and Collarenebri has reopened to four-wheel drives and heavy vehicles but remains closed to light vehicles.
Live traffic confirmed all four lanes of the Great Western Highway at Bathurst were closed due to the flood waters over the road near Stockland Drive.
The lower level bridge in Hereford Street remains closed, as water levels continue to peak. The water level is peaking at major flood levels at just under seven metres.
Despite rising water levels at Bathurst, the State Emergency Service (SES) has reassured the city that levee banks around the city will hold after fears they could be overcome by flooding.
At around 11.30am Monday morning, the Bureau of Meteorology put out an alert warning that levees could break following significant rainfall and flooding.
While the Macquarie River is expected to peak at seven metres, he said the bureau was misinformed about the risk to the levees and has since retracted its alert.
MAJOR ROAD CLOSURES:
In the central west:
In the state's north and north west:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.