Residents of Eugowra have been ordered to higher ground amid the flood disaster unravelling in the Central West.
Molong was inundated on Monday morning while a number of other towns experienced flash flooding and the NSW was called out for multiple rescues.
Along the Mandagery Creek, Eugowra and surrounds are bracing for "dangerous, major flooding" with most of the region expecting flash flooding.
The State Emergency Services warning is urging people to immediately get to higher ground, and says that includes climbing "inside a sturdy multi-storey building with access to upper levels, higher natural ground such as a hill, onto the roof of a sturdy building".
The warning says not to enter the roof cavity as you may become trapped.
"Move as high above ground as possible," the warning says.
"You may now be trapped without power, water, and other essential services and it may be dangerous for NSW SES to rescue you."
The Bureau of Meteorology advises major flooding is occurring along the Mandagery Creek at Eugowra.
The Mandagery Creek at Eugowra may reach around 10.50 metres come Monday afternoon, with major flooding. And further rises are possible.
Based on predictions from the Bureau of Meteorology, the following areas are now impacted by dangerous floodwaters: all areas of Eugowra along Mandagery Creek.
Major flooding is also currently occurring along the Belubula River at Canowindra.
At Dubbo, the Western Plains Tourist Park has been issued with another warning from the NSW SES with the Macquarie River expected to rise once again.
On Monday morning, NSW SES issued the park a prepare to evacuate warning due to the predicted moderate flooding.
"You should monitor the situation and prepare to evacuate so that you can safely evacuate when instructed to do so by NSW SES," the warning stated.
"Wherever possible, you should prepare to stay with family or friends, or make other accommodation arrangements."
Major flooding is occurring along the Belubula River at Canowindra.
The Belubula River at Canowindra Upstream may reach around 5.60 metres Monday morning, with major flooding. Further rises possible.
Major flooding is occurring along the Mandagery Creek at Eugowra Town.
The Mandagery Creek at Eugowra Town may reach around 10.30 metres Monday afternoon, with major flooding. Further rises are possible.
In life threatening emergencies, call 000 (triple zero) immediately. If you require rescue, assistance to evacuate or other emergency help, ring NSW SES on 132 500.
For more emergency information, advice, and access to the latest river heights and rainfall observations and forecasts:
