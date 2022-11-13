Daily Liberal
Amy Hill, 19, on good behaviour bond after inciting violence in public

By Court Reporter
Updated November 14 2022 - 11:22am, first published 3:30am
Police were called to South Dubbo Tavern in June this year following an altercation between five people. File picture

A teenager has avoided conviction and been placed on a conditional release order after behaving violently towards two people in a public place.

