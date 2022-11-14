The Dubbo courthouse is rumoured to have several ghostly presences within its grounds.
Senior Sheriff officer Trevor Munro has been working at the Dubbo courthouse since 2006 and has been conducting unofficial mini tours for visitors and primary schools children in that time.
One rumour he said that loomed large in the courthouse's history was mention of a young girl that was regularly sighted or her presence was felt in the double storey building that was the Governor's residence.
"When the Sheriff's office moved out of the building, the Aboriginal Legal Service were in there for a few months and said they felt a presence in there," Mr Munro told the Daily Liberal.
READ MORE HISTORY:
"They actually moved into the main building not long after, but several years later a support worker who had worked in there and in the main building said on one occasion she actually felt a hand on her shoulder.
"I was always keen to find out a little bit more.
"It wasn't until a few years ago a relative of the young lady in question came up to me and gave me a date of who she was."
The ghostly presence is often linked to the death of a young girl who died in a tragic accident at the caretaker's cottage in 1933.
On June 23, 1933, The Bathurst National Advocate reported on the "shocking accident" which took place the night prior when the nine-year-old daughter of Isaiah (a tailor by trade) and Muriel Emery fell into an open fire.
According to historical records, Joyce Emery was visiting Mrs Johnson at the caretaker's cottage at the rear of the Dubbo courthouse, spending time with other children while her parents attended church.
Its believed Joyce and the other children were seated around the open fire place in the dining room, when Mrs Johnson went out to a room at the rear of the house.
Several minutes went by before she heard screams coming from the dining room. Mr Munro said it's believed an ember from the open fire got caught on Joyce's dress.
Records say Joyce fled to a bedroom where Mrs Johnson was, however she took refuge behind a bed making it difficult to assist.
Ambulance officers arrived and began applying necessary treatment to relieve the child from the agonising pain she was suffering, the Bathurst National Advocate said.
Joyce was further treated by a Dr McCarthy before she was taken to the Dubbo district hospital in a critical condition.
Mrs Emery, Joyce's mother, returned from church as her daughter was being taken to hospital, and upon hearing the distressing news suffered severe shock.
However she proceeded to the hospital without delay and remained with the child until she succumbed from her injuries a few hours later.
At the time the cause of the nine-year-old's death was unclear, and speculated she was hanging onto the mantle piece in front of the open fire when she lost her balance and fell into the flames.
Joyce was the youngest of of six brothers and five sisters was described as a a fun loving and bright child, with soft blonde curly hair and blue eyes.
Mr Munro said Joycie remains loved and is fondly remembered by all of her extended family.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.