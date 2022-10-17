In the lead up to the outbreak of the Great War, the Davis cup tennis, unrest in Ireland, a heat wave in America and the upcoming federal election dominated news reports in the Dubbo Liberal.
While the community was aware of tension between Britain and Germany, on the local scene interest was focused on the sale of winter good at J.G Brown's store, success for the town band, an important cattle yarding, a new film at the Empire theatre, and the tragic death of an infant girl at Eumungerie.
Rumours of growing conflict in Europe circulated for several days before war officially arrived on August 4, 1914.
Headlines in the Dubbo Liberal reported "War! Convulsion of the whole world threatened. British Army to mobilise. Enthusiasm throughout the Empire".
As the call to arms spread, people gathered outside the newspaper office in Church Street to read the latest bulletins coming in over the telegraph wire. Men were keen to be involved in what everyone thought would be a short battle to put Germany back in its place.
The Australian Imperial Force camp - known as the 'Dubbo Military Camp' - was set up at the Dubbo Showground in August 1915.
Headlines in the Dubbo Liberal on August 10, 1915 notified residents of the camp which would be home to recruits across the western districts to begin their basic training.
The camp became the most visible symbol of the war in Dubbo, and much of community life became centred on the support and entertainment of troops stationed at there.
At the time it was regarded by those best qualified to judge as "one of the best, if not actually the best" camp in the Commonwealth, in terms of its healthiness, discipline and training.
"The men who have undergone a probationary term in the local camp have always given satisfactory evidence of the excellence of the instruction imparted here, and have amply maintained the reputation of Dubbo as a training centre," the Dubbo Liberal and Macquarie Advocate reported on September 1, 1916.
"When the last contingent of troops from Dubbo were paraded at their new quarters in one of the camps, nearer the metropolis, the major in charge exclaimed 'gee, they can march', and the adjutant, a man who knows his business from A to Z, said 'yes, they're a body of men well worth being proud of'.
"The boys themselves however said their new location was not a patch on 'good old Dubbo', and they sent their best regards to all old friends, and those who had made their all too brief stay in this town as pleasant and as comfortable as possible."
Hundreds of men from around the region were housed at the camp, swelling the town's population and changing its make-up and culture. Despite the large numbers of young men in the camp, there is little evidence of illegal or anti-social behaviour and the people of Dubbo welcomed those who had signed on 'for King and Country'.
Women in particular provided for the recruits, organising concerts, afternoon teas and setting up a community library for the troops. Most beloved of all was 'Plum Pudding Day' where support, encouragement and care came in the form of a pudding.
The Army camp continued in operation until November 1916.
