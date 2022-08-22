Daily Liberal
Our History

Our History: The evolution of Dubbo's court house from 1848-2022

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
Updated August 22 2022 - 1:42am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Court House, Brisbane Street, Dubbo 1900s. Picture: Macquarie Regional Library

Since 1846 Dubbo has been home to three court buildings, and to this day continues to expand.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaarkacha Marlan

Zaarkacha Marlan

Journalist

Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.