Daily Liberal
Our History

Our history: Dubbo's first mayor the 'grandest townsman' and hospital founder

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
August 10 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Samuels. Picture: Dubbo Regional Council

A wealth of western history was lost when Dubbo's "grandest townsman" and inaugural mayor passed away at the age of 92.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaarkacha Marlan

Zaarkacha Marlan

Journalist

Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.