Dubbo Regional Council has gone through a 'trough' with only eight single building dwellings approved in October.
This is the lowest number since January 2022 when only five were approved.
At the Infrastructure, Planning and Environment Committee meeting on Thursday, October 10 when councillor Shibli Chowdhury questioned the reason the amount was so low, he was told that it was all part of a "little trough and crest that goes on".
"You'll notice September was quite high with 38 and you'll probably find that November will be quite high and the evening out of it will come out to the 20 mark which is fairly standard," DRC infrastructure director Luke Ryan said.
Over the years the month of October has been quite high for single dwelling approvals, reaching as high as 21 approvals in 2014.
October 2022 has come in as the lowest since 2018, which only had seven approvals.
Other residential building approvals was also quite low in October with only four approved for the month. This isn't an unusual number, sitting on average with other months. The highest amount approved was eight in February.
READ MORE:
Other residential development comprises 'dual occupancies', 'secondary dwellings', 'multi dwelling housing', 'seniors housing', 'shop top housing' and 'residential flat buildings'.
These figures include development applications approved by private certifying authorities, in the form of Complying Development Certificates.
All the figures from July 2017 onwards include the approvals within the former Wellington Local Government Area as a consequence of the commencement of the merged application system.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.