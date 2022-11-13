Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Flash flooding in Molong while driver trapped in vehicle at Alectown

By Newsroom
Updated November 14 2022 - 10:03am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Residents of Molong are devastated after flood waters raged through the town on Monday morning, completely engulfing Bank Street businesses.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.