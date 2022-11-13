Residents of Molong are devastated after flood waters raged through the town on Monday morning, completely engulfing Bank Street businesses.
Believed to be the worst flood in the town since 2005 - and continuing a horror few months of flooding for the region - the water reached as high up as the Bank Street butcher's business.
An Australian Defence Force helicopter was sent to Molong to assist with a number of rescues, including retrieving people trapped in flood water and medical retrievals, and the operation is ongoing.
The SPAR grocery store has been wiped out, with shelves fallen over and the back of the business ripped off. The dividing fences all the way along the back of most Bank Street businesses has been obliterated.
Water is still running along the Molong Creek, but its level is now adjacent to the highway. Not over it.
The Dr Ross Recreational Ground is still underwater, as of 8.30am on Monday, November 14.
State Emergency Services crews have been joined by NSW fire and rescue, RFS, Cabonne Shire workers and a rapid response team, which is helping feed the throngs of workers in Molong helping with the immediate clean-up.
Earlier, the town was completely cutoff overnight as flash flooding swept through in the early hours of Monday morning, November 14.
Raging torrents have closed roads, flooded businesses and homes and left residents stranded.
The Molong River could peak at 4.7 metres on Monday morning.
At the time of the flood peak, Central West SES said it was now too dangerous for residents to leave and for those in low-lying areas to move to higher ground.
An evacuation centre has been set up at Molong RSL.
The night of chaos follows a huge downpour across the Central West.
A rescue is underway for a person who is trapped in his vehicle in Alectown. He contacted NSW SES for help just before 4am. NSW Police and RFS personnel have located him, however are unable to access him. A helicopter has been deployed to assist with the rescue.
The NSW SES received a call from a man who was trapped in his vehicle at Alectown, outside of Parkes, at roughly 4am.
Police and RFS located him but were unable to access to vehicle. A helicopter had been deployed to assist with the rescue at the time of the last update from the SES.
At Woodstock, near Cowra, the SES was called to assist six vehicles in flood water after a bridge washed away.
Parkes, Orange, Bathurst, Cowra, Canowindra and Eugowra were other areas in the region impacted by flash flooding and residents in some of those places were forced to evacuate.
The Mitchell Highway between Wellington and Orange is one of the many roads in the region closed.
Further west, Warren continues to experience major flooding and water levels could reach 9.7m later in the week.
Macquarie water levels could potentially reach the moderate flood level of 7.9m at Dubbo on Monday morning.
At Wellington, the Macquarie is past the minor flood level and may reach 5.5m on Monday, which further rises possible.
The water levels at Narromine could reach the moderate level of 9.1m on Tuesday.
