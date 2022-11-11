Four brothers riding all the way from the Gold Coast experienced true Dubbonian hospitality when they needed a last minute place to stay after fleeing floods in Coonamble.
Kylan, 20, Jordan, 27, Nick 30, and Jono Beech, 32 had passed more than a hundred towns before arriving in the region. The '220 for Tammy' group is cycling from Queensland to South Australia to raise funds for early cancer detection.
The brothers' late mother, Tammy, had passed away from lung cancer in 2016 and they wished to help others who might be facing a similar situation.
"By the time it was detected for mum, it was too late. There wasn't really a chance or opportunity for her to be able to fight it and survive," Kylan Beech told Daily Liberal.
With a support crew of six in three cars, the quartet began their long journey on October 29 and were in Coonamble four days later on November 2.
However, at 9pm that night, the town's mayor visited the brothers to tell them to get out within the hour. The roads would be closed due to flooding and they wouldn't be able to make it to Adelaide on time. They would miss their Mother's birthday celebration in Adelaide this Saturday if they didn't leave immediately.
"The floods were going to go over the bridge... and we would've been stuck for a few days," Mr Beech said.
They asked for help on the Dubbo community group on Facebook and had more than 60 shares in half an hour. The group of 10 desperately needed accommodation and were overwhelmed by the local response.
In the end, the group were rescued by a "lovely lady" and the owner of a motor inn who gave them free rooms for the night. The inn along with Dubbo Cycling Club also arranged breakfast for them.
"We just stayed one night. We had to get moving because of the floods but the experience was really good, the way the community came together," Mr Beech said.
"We really appreciate the support that everyone in Dubbo gave us. It was really amazing and we loved it."
The next day they were welcomed at Dubbo's velodrome by the cycling club where they rode 160 kilometres while young club members cheered them on.
During the ride, youngest brother Kylan unfortunately crashed after hitting his brothers back wheel and had to be taken to Dubbo hospital for treatment. He got fixed up by staff there and was back on the road riding by the end of the day.
What's more is that none of the brothers are cyclists. They had done about four bike rides before embarking on this adventure.
"We don't like cycling at all," Mr Beech said. "We're tracking not too bad, we're sore and it's fatiguing mentally as well. Riding eight to ten hours a day covering 180 kilometres each day just looking at a road it sort of gets to ya after a while."
220 for Tammy began three years ago when the Beech brothers rode to their hometown covering 220 kilometres and raising $30,000.
This time, the Beech brothers are covering 2,200 kilometres have raised $22,000 so far and hope to achieve a bigger goal of $50,000.
To donate to their cause visit their website 220fortammy.com.
Do you have something to say? Submit a letter to the editor
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.