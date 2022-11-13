The Newell Highway remains closed between Forbes and Wyalong.

Lachlan Valley Way is closed in Forbes, as well as between Forbes and Jemalong, and between Gooloogong and Cowra.

Henry Lawson Way is closed between Forbes and Grenfell.

The Mid Western Highway is closed at Back Creek.

The Mid Western Highway is also closed at Erigolia, east of Rankin Springs.

Kidman Way is closed at Wallanthery.

The Newell Highway is closed between Gillenbah and Jerilderie.

The Sturt Highway is closed between Collingullie and Darlington Point.

The Sturt Highway is also closed near Gum Creek, west of Darlington Point.

The Oxley Highway is closed in Warren.

The Riverina Highway is also closed at Coreen, north of Corowa.