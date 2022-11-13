Dubbo residents need to stay vigilant as more flooding is predicted in the coming week.
The Bureau of Meteorology advises renewed rises are expected along the Macquarie River downstream of Burrendong Dam from from early next week.
A spokesperson for the Bureau said a trough was moving through western NSW and a cold front would combine with the trough to generate widespread moderate to locally heavy rainfall and severe thunderstorms over much of NSW during Sunday and Monday.
Minor flooding is currently occurring at Wellington and Narromine and prolonged major flooding is expected along the Macquarie River at Warren through the weekend.
Further moderate to heavy rainfall is forecast during Sunday into Monday, which may cause renewed river level rises and prolonged flooding along the Macquarie and Bell Rivers and their tributaries.
With minor flooding occurring at Wellington after the Macquarie River at Wellington Bridge peaked at 6.56 metres on Monday, November 7, it is expected to remain above the minor flood level throughout the weekend.
Renewed rises are possible from early next week.
The Macquarie River at Dubbo may reach the minor flood level, 5.50 metres, during Monday with further rises possible.
The Macquarie River at Narromine was at 7.50 metres on Tuesday with minor flooding and based on the nearby water level gauges Narromine is estimated to have peaked on Thursday with minor flooding.
The river level at Narromine may remain above the minor flood level through the weekend.
Renewed rises are possible from early next week.
The situation is being closely monitored and revised predictions will be provided if necessary.
Flood operations are being conducted by WaterNSW at Burrendong Dam.
Dam releases will vary subject to inflow and downstream tributary flow rates.
WaterNSW are working closely with the Bureau, NSW SES and landholders to plan release strategies.
READ MORE:
This is likely to cause renewed rises along the Macquarie River at Wellington, Dubbo and downstream during the remainder of the this week.
WaterNSW report Burrendong Dam is currently at 124.7 per cent capacity and falling.
Motorists who need to travel in flood-affected areas are advised to take extreme care, and are reminded never to drive through floodwaters.
Other road closures remain in place in the state's north and north west, including:
In the state's south and central west:
In addition to state managed roads, some local roads managed by councils may also be affected.
If you have a Home and/or Business Emergency Plan, review it now. Otherwise, have a conversation and plan for what you will do and take with you if you need to evacuate.
Consider the consequences of road and bridge closures and water over roads and make alternate arrangements for work, children, and travel.
Obey all signs about road closures and instructions from emergency services.
Never drive, walk, ride through, play or swim in flood water - it is dangerous, toxic, and may void your car insurance. If it's flooded, forget it. Fines may apply.
Avoid storm drains and pipes, ditches, ravines, creeks, and rivers.
People in areas likely to be impacted by flooding should raise their assets, including waste and chemical containers above expected flood heights.
If you are likely to be isolated due to flooding, stock up on essential items now.
Farmers should consider moving pumps and farm equipment to higher ground.
Companion animals and livestock should be relocated to higher ground that will not become an island.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.