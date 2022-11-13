Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Western Plains Tourist Park issued a warning to prepare to evacuate with the Macquarie River set to flood

By Newsroom
Updated November 14 2022 - 10:38am, first published 10:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Western Plains Tourist Park has been issued a prepare to evacuate warning. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Western Plains Tourist Park has been issued with another warning from the NSW SES with the Macquarie River expected to rise once again.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.