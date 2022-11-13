Western Plains Tourist Park has been issued with another warning from the NSW SES with the Macquarie River expected to rise once again.
On Monday morning, NSW SES issued the park a prepare to evacuate warning due to the predicted moderate flooding.
"You should monitor the situation and prepare to evacuate so that you can safely evacuate when instructed to do so by NSW SES," the warning stated.
"Wherever possible, you should prepare to stay with family or friends, or make other accommodation arrangements."
NSW SES has warned the Macquarie River may exceed minor flood levels on Monday afternoon before possibly rising to 7.90 metres the following morning.
The flooding is not easing in other parts of the Western region with Eugowra issued a major warning.
The town was given the warning to move to higher ground due to dangerous major flooding.
"Flash flooding is making it unsafe to evacuate the area. You should immediately go to higher ground, such as; inside a sturdy multi-storey building with access to upper levels, higher natural ground such as a hill, onto the roof of a sturdy building," the warning said.
The Mandagery Creek at Eugowra is expected to reach approximately 10.50 metres on Monday with further rises being possible.
Molong has also been devastated by flooding with the main street of the town completely underwater.
