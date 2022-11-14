Dubbo may have avoided the torrential downpours which ravaged the region on Sunday and the early hours of Monday, but warnings are in place ahead of expected Macquarie River rises.
Dubbo Regional Council is working with the NSW SES, Transport for NSW, local police and other stakeholders and remaining on alert as moderate flooding is expected on Tuesday.
The Serisier Bridge could potentially be closed again, having been shut due to floods twice already in recent months, while other roads and sporting fields could also be shut.
READ ALSO:
The Western Plains Tourist Park was issued with a prepare to evacuate warning on Monday morning ahead of the predicted water level rises.
"The [Macquarie River] peak height is expected to reach a trigger level of 7.9 metres potentially inundating the caravan park again," SES western zone spokesman David Rankine said.
"We want to ensure the residents in that area are warned far ahead. We are giving them enough time so they are not caught off guard."
Dozens of temporary residents at the Western Plains Tourist Park on Bligh Street and Bultje Street are expected to evacuate the area by Monday afternoon, Mr Rankine said.
The Macquarie River may exceed the minor flood level of 5.5 metres on Monday afternoon and it could reach the moderate level of 7.9 metres on Tuesday.
WaterNSW reported Burrendong Dam is currently at 129.0% capacity and releases were around 10,000 ML/d at 9am on Monday.
In the 24 hours to 4pm on Monday, the NSW SES responded to more than 855 requests for assistance and 204 flood rescues.
NSW SES crews have responded to more than 140 flood rescues in Eugowra.
NSW SES is continuing to respond to the evolving situation in Eugowra, with 11 helicopter aviation assets being used to assist. Roads have been cut from floodwater, leaving the township completely isolated.
In Eugowra, one in five residents have been rescued in the last 24 hours by either helicopter or boat.
At Warren, the floodwater level is expected to reach 9.7 metres from the current 9.4 metres level, Mr Rankine said.
WaterNSW reported Burrendong Dam is currently at 129.0% capacity. Releases have been decreased to 10,000 ML/d as of 9am on Monday, November 14.
There are currently 101 active flood warnings across NSW, with 14 emergency warnings to evacuate in place for Namoi Village, Alice Edwards Village and Walli Village at Collarenebri (Barwon/Darling), Canowindra, Eugowra, rural properties at East Condobolin (Lachlan), parts of Moama, Doctors Point and Albury South (Murray), Darlington Point Caravan Park (Murrumbidgee) and Orange.
Six Evacuation Centres have been established at the following locations:
For those people unable to make contact with friends or family displaced by the most recent flooding event, the Register Find Reunite reporting website remains active.
The Register, Find, Reunite website - https://www.redcross.org.au/emergencies/about-register-find-reunite/ -is a National system managed and operated by Australian Red Cross.
It is a service which registers, finds and reunites family, friends and loved ones after an Emergency. It allows people to:
State Emergency Operations Controller, Deputy Commissioner Peter Thurtell, said emergency services are continuing to assist people isolated and impacted during this evolving situation.
"The State Emergency Operations Centre at Homebush has been activated today to provide support to those towns of the Central West that are inundated by the latest flood event," Deputy Commissioner Thurtell said.
"The Centre provides a whole-of government approach to deliver resources and personnel into flood-affected areas which need assistance.
"The NSW SES has already issued a number of 'evacuate now' warnings to people in the towns of Eugowra, Canowindra and Derriwong, and for those who are now unable to leave their homes to move to the highest, safest place possible," Deputy Commissioner Thurtell said.
Police also remind people not to drive into flood waters, as they are not only putting their own lives at risk, but those of emergency services responding to those incidents," Deputy Commissioner Thurtell said.
Police are also urging all those in flood-affected or flood-prone areas to avoid all non-essential travel, with several roads closed and impacted by flood waters, landslips and fallen trees.
Members of the public in flood affected areas should continue to listen to local radio stations, or check the websites listed below.
Members of the public seeking emergency assistance during a flood or storm should call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500 or visit their website www.ses.nsw.gov.au.
For the latest weather warnings, please visit the Bureau of Meteorology website: http://www.bom.gov.au/.
For the latest road closures, please visit www.livetraffic.com.au
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.