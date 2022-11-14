Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Macquarie River at Dubbo expected to rise as region deals with ongoing flood disaster

Nick Guthrie
Elizabeth Frias
By Nick Guthrie, and Elizabeth Frias
Updated November 14 2022 - 4:42pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dubbo may have avoided the torrential downpours which ravaged the region on Sunday and the early hours of Monday, but warnings are in place ahead of expected Macquarie River rises.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Elizabeth Frias

Elizabeth Frias

Journalist

Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.