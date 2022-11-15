A town cut off from its central business district, a town that has damage beyond repair and a town devastated by the floods.
This is what Forbes, Cowra and Parkes are dealing with currently.
Floodwaters are rising fast with north Forbes to be cut off from the central business district again.
Battye Street is the only connecting street that remains open between north and south Forbes and Forbes Shire Council has urged everyone to go home immediately in a emergency SMS issued at 9.46am Tuesday, November 15.
Evacuation directions issued to low-lying areas of Forbes were brought forward to 7am with the State Emergency Service advising the Lachlan River was rising faster than anticipated.
Flood-hit businesses, schools and residents have been directed to evacuate again with waters from the weekend's deluge again expected to cause major flooding in Forbes.
The Bureau of Meteorology is once again warning that the Lachlan River may reach the 10.8m peak that caused the later this week - after the biggest flood in decades hit the town on November 5.
The predictions will be firmed up once a peak is observed at Cowra, for now the Bureau is advising the town prepares for major flooding in town from Tuesday.
Forbes was hit with almost 120 millimetres of rain on Sunday, the deluge itself devastating.
But falls across the region have caused major flooding at Eugowra and Canowindra, with people airlifted to safety, and triggered massive releases from Wyangala Dam, with all that water to come Forbes' way as well.
The evacuation centre is open now at Forbes High School or call 0476 978 072.
People in the area around Forbes Hospital should prepare to be isolated, in case floodwaters cut them off from the central business district, as should those in the higher areas of the central business district.
The township was last week cut in two as floodwaters rushed through Lawler Street, with emergency services having to ferry people through by RFS truck or boat.
Cowra's Lachlan Steel building on the Young Road has sustained major damage overnight.
Access to the building is cut off with flood water covering the Grenfell Road and Young Road intersection in Cowra.
Monday night and into Tuesday morning water has inundated the Lachlan Steel site and the neighbouring service station.
Flood water also covered the Cowra Tennis Court Monday evening into Tuesday morning and reached around one metre in height at the Cowra Rose Garden Cafe and Cowra Tourism Centre.
Many roses in Cowra's Rose Garden have been ripped out by flood waters.
A pool blanket belonging to the Cowra Aquatic Centre is now lodged between trees on the downstream side of the Cowra Traffic Bridge which remains closed to traffic in both directions.
The Lachlan River has fallen slightly in Cowra Tuesday morning.
Despite the Lachlan falling access to the Cowra Traffic Bridge remains closed with residents living in West Cowra cut off from the central business district.
While the flood has eased homes along the lower end of Taragala Street also remain isolated and water has covered the Cowra Aquatic Centre.
Flooding has covered the Cowra Van Park and entered businesses in lower Vaux Street, including the Jamieson's Joinery showroom.
The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting possible showers Tuesday and Wednesday before partly cloudy days Thursday and Friday and more showers on the weekend.
With the announcement of a State Emergency Operations Centre on Monday Police are asking Parkes residents to not go near or into floodwater.
"Police and emergency services are urging the community not to take risks in the current flood conditions being experienced," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
On Monday the Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe weather warning for areas of the Central Western Region of New South Wales, including heavy rainfall and flash flooding for towns of Eugowra, Derribong and Canowindra.
"The nearby townships of Forbes and Parkes, which are still affected by recent flooding events, may come under renewed threat of flood inundation," police said.
"There are currently 101 active flood warnings, with 14 emergency warnings to evacuate in place for Namoi Village, Alice Edwards Village and Walli Village at Collarenebri (Barwon/Darling), Canowindra, Eugowra, rural properties at East Condobolin (Lachlan), parts of Moama, Doctors Point and Albury South (Murray), Darlington Point Caravan Park (Murrumbidgee) and Orange."
Police also announced six new evacuation centres have been established at the Cudal Bowling Club - Brown Street, Cudal, Canowindra Public School - Tilga Street, Caowindra, Eugowra Public School - Hill Street, Eugowra, Moama Recreation Reserve - Perricoota Road, Moama, Molong RSL - Riddesl Street, Molong and Parkes High School - Albert Street, Parkes.
"For those people unable to make contact with friends or family displaced by the most recent flooding event, the Register Find Reunite reporting website remains active," police said.
