Two lanes of the Emile Serisier Bridge have been closed following high river levels on Tuesday morning.
One lane each way remains open.
Dubbo Regional Council are working with the SES, Transport for NSW and NSW Police to monitor and make changes to the traffic conditions as river levels continue to rise.
The Bureau of Meterology are predicting the Macquarie River may peak near the moderate flood level of 7.90 metres on Tuesday afternoon.
In the event of further lane closures on Emile Serisier Bridge, there will be changed traffic conditions across the city to ease congestion and accommodate the significant increase in heavy vehicle movements along Cobra Street.
Across the CBD Bligh Street is closed, as is the Dubbo Visitor Information Centre Car Park and the Macquarie Regional Library Car Park.
Residents and visitors are asked to drive to the road conditions, and are encouraged to stay informed using the following channels.
Motorists are being urged to reconsider their travel plans, after floodwaters closed or damaged major roads and highways across the Central Tablelands, Central West, Orana and Far West.
Heavy storms on Sunday and Monday morning brought falls of 120 millimetres of rain from the Blue Mountains to the Far West, causing significant damage to roads, bridges and transport infrastructure.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said people and communities are being evacuated and the extent of the damage cannot yet be safely assessed.
"I cannot stress enough just how important it is for motorists to be extra vigilant on the roads and of course, to never drive through floodwaters.
"There are images of roads being swept away by the force of these floods, which is a powerful reminder to us all that if it's flooded, forget it."
IMAGE: The Emile Serisier Bridge at Monday 3.30pm and Tuesday 6.30am
Among the state roads impacted by the flooding, as at 8pm on Monday, were:
I am the editor of the Daily Liberal, Mailbox Shopper, Western Magazine and associated western publications (Wellington Times and Narromine News which are both online only publications). I have been the editor for three years. I have been a journalist for 15 years and was formally the digital specialist for the Western NSW area assisting with digital coverage and growth across 13 mastheads, including the three dailies. Before that I worked as a journalist in Lithgow and Mudgee covering a number of different rounds. I established the social media accounts in Lithgow and took an interest in the digital aspects of the paper. I started my journalism career at the former Myall Coast Nota based as the journalist-in-charge at Tea Gardens while also working part time in Forster as the council reporter for the Great Lakes Advocate.
