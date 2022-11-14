Even with some parts of the Central West underwater, the Rural Fire Service is urging people to still be cautious about fires this summer.
Places like Molong and Eugowra are currently flooding but the threat of bushfires over the coming months still looms according to Rural Fire Service's (RFS) Bronwyn Waters.
Ms Waters is hoping people don't relax or think fires won't happen this summer just because rainfall totals have been well above average.
"There's been a lot of grass fuel growing and it's just constantly increasing everywhere," she said.
"It doesn't take long for that to dry out, even though there has been a lot of water recently there is definitely a chance of fire running over the top of it and drying quickly.
"Especially with these stronger winds at the moment."
Dubbo has not experienced a day over 40 degrees celsius this year but this summer could change the statistics with several days already hitting 30 degrees.
With surrounding bushland areas like Beni Forest, Ms Waters said people also need to be aware fires can happen in any circumstance.
"Ensure that they have their bushfire survival plans so they know what they and their family would do in the instance of a fire," she said.
"Even though grass fires might not seem as intense as forest fires, they move a lot quicker and can do just as much damage."
Only a handful of weeks remain before summer begins and Ms Waters noted a few things can be done by households if they would like to minimise the risks of fires starting or spreading through their properties.
"Keeping vegetation short around their assets, so homes, sheds, if they have crops or want to break up paddocks," she said.
"Definitely having a fire break around their paddocks to reduce the fire spreading if it was to start.
"Of course, if they are doing any burning then they need a permit and with that permit, they need to do their notifications as well."
Anyone who is wishing for more information about fires this summer can find it on the RFS website.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
