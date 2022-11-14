Daily Liberal
Rural Fire Service is urging people to still remaing cautious about fires this summer

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated November 15 2022 - 12:16pm, first published 5:00am
Rural Fire Service's Bronwyn Waters is urging people to still be cautious about fires even after weeks of wet weather. Picture by Belinda Soole

Even with some parts of the Central West underwater, the Rural Fire Service is urging people to still be cautious about fires this summer.

