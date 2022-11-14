Residents and visitors at Western Plains Tourist Park have been directed to evacuate now ahead of expected rising waters.
The Macquarie River is rising and water levels at Dubbo may exceed the moderate flood level on Tuesday morning.
The NSW SES has directed those at the Tourist Park to use the evacuation route via Bultje Street and stay with family, friends, or alternate accommodation in areas unaffected by flooding.
Those at the Tourist Park had been told to prepare to evacuate earlier on Monday.
For anyone unavailable to find accommodation, an evacuation centres have been set up at the Dubbo Showground on Wingewarra Street.
The Tourist Park has previously been evacuated during the flooding of recent months, with one resident stating the packing up and leaving made life difficult.
Dubbo Regional Council has also closed a number of roads as a precautionary measure.
Closures:
Council is also preparing for the possibility of the Emile Serisier Bridge being partially or fully closed. This closure will only take place when the depth of the water overtopping the deck of the bridge becomes too dangerous to drive through. In the event the Emile Serisier Bridge does close, additional traffic management will be put into place.
For those evacuating:
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
