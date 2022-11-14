Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Western Plains Tourist Park evacuated and roads closed as Dubbo prepares for flooding

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated November 14 2022 - 8:25pm, first published 7:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An evacuation order has been issued for the Western Plains Tourist Park. Picture by Belinda Soole

Residents and visitors at Western Plains Tourist Park have been directed to evacuate now ahead of expected rising waters.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.