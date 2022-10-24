Janelle Pearson's most precious belongings are packed in bags ready to go anytime she's told to evacuate from her cabin at the Western Plains Tourist Park
Clutching her pink handbag, less than 300 metres from the swollen riverbank, Mrs Pearson said she was evacuated on Sunday and stayed gratis at Cascades Motor Inn.
The State Emergency Service issued the evacuation order for residents at the park for the third time this year since heavy rain has brought havoc to residents along the rising Macquarie River.
Mrs Pearson's, her adult son and her 13-year-old grandson were among those asked to evacuate.
"It's hard, last time we had to leave at two o'clock in the morning. It's affecting my mental health. I have bad depression," Mrs Pearson said.
"They put us up in the motel for free but you're always worried where you're gonna go next time," Mrs Pearson said.
Before midday on Monday, several residents were slowly trickling back into the park following the SES issuing a "return with caution" advice.
The SES has also advised residents in low-lying areas near the river in Dubbo, Narromine and Wellington a Watch and Act warning is in place.
The SES has directed residents to check for the latest updates on Hazardwatch.gov.au.
The SES said low-lying areas north of the city have been advised to prepare to evacuate if the river's floodwater level reaches a dangerous level.
The library premises, particularly the carpark and Orana Toy Library underneath the library, located on Talbragar Street was inundated by floodwater three weeks ago.
NSW Water spokesman Tony Webber said Burrendong Dam is currently releasing at a minimal rate of five gigalitres per day while the dam level has reached over capacity at 130.6 per cent as of Monday.
The water releases from Burrendong Dam flow downstream to towns along the Macquarie River.
As of 4am on Monday, Mr Webber said, Burrendong Dam has received 88 gigalitres of inflow from rainfall in recent days.
