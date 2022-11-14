Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Molly Croft continues to inspire as she brings Australian Diamond netball players to Dubbo

By Ciara Bastow and Belinda Soole
Updated November 15 2022 - 12:59pm, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dubbo netball fanatic and cancer survivor Molly Croft is bringing the Sydney Swifts, The Giants and a handful of Australian Diamond netball players to Dubbo as part of the Tie Dye Project.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.