Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Dubbo junior Isaah Yeo helps Australian Kangaroos into World Cup final

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated November 13 2022 - 11:52am, first published 9:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isaah Yeo will play in a World Cup final next weekend after helping Australia defeat New Zealand in a thrilling semi-final. Picture by Michael Steele/Getty Images

When Isaah Yeo was a young kid growing up in Dubbo, he always enjoyed the chance to watch New Zealand footballers perform the famed haka.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.