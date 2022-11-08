Trangie's rugby league side will return to their roots for the 2023 season and beyond after renaming themselves the Rams.
The decision comes after the club's annual general meeting (AGM) was held just a few weeks ago, with a committee being formed to help the Rams return to the field.
In 2022, the club was forced to withdraw from the Castlereagh League but club president Luke Phillips believes things are looking good for the future.
"We had our AGM a month ago but we only had a partial committee at the time," he said.
"Since then we've got a full one on board and it's not looking too bad, we've actually got a load of people onboard which is really good."
Phillips had floated the idea of re-branding the club previously after it was formerly known as the Rams but said he wasn't too sure how it would be received.
"The longer it went the more I thought 'this is going to be a pain in the ass to change it'," he said.
"I rode it really heavily and voiced my opinion very hard, we brought it up at the AGM but knew it had to be decided by everyone else.
"I sent a message out saying 'if you've got an opinion come to the meeting', I showed everyone the options we had, we had three or four different options.
"Everyone at the meeting voted to change to the Rams which blew me away, I didn't know what to do because I thought we were going to have to count votes.
"We've now got a bit of flexibility with our colours and in the Castlereagh League we have the Baradine Magpies so now they are the only club with that title."
Another big change the Rams were considering was moving to the Woodbridge Cup competition, a decision Phillips said won't go ahead in 2023.
"We decided about going against moving to the Woodbridge Cup, we aren't even going to worry about applying for that," he said.
"We just want to look after ourselves and get us right, Woodbridge Cup may be something we look at in the future but knows what will happen."
While there are still a few months before pre-season begins, Phillips said several Trangie locals are itching to get back on the field after their 2022 campaign ended early.
"We've got two male coaches, Hayden Ellis and Jackson Baker are both locals," he said.
"We always talk about how we can't get locals to play but I wrote a few names down and we ended with about 29, which was just a real wild dream to get them to turn up.
"These boys have nailed 14 or 15 of those guys so far, we've got about eight local girls committed so far.
"I don't think we've had more than four local girls in the past, to be honest, we don't even have a coach yet so there are some really promising signs."
The club will host a sportsman's dinner in February 2023 with Wendell Sailor and Mark Geyer to be special guests.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
